Abdullahs Are Pakistan's Ambassadors In India: Tarun Chugh

By PTI

Published : 25 minutes ago

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah should be labelled as ambassadors of Pakistan in India. The party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir also said they are echoing sentiments aligned with Pakistan's ISI without acknowledging the significant development and peace achieved in J&K.

National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. (IANS)

Jammu: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday lambasted former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah for echoing sentiments aligned with Pakistan without acknowledging the significant development and peace achieved in Jammu and Kashmir and said they are ambassadors of Pakistan in India.

"Both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah should be labelled as ambassadors of Pakistan in India. They are echoing sentiments aligned with Pakistan's ISI without acknowledging the significant development and peace achieved in J&K," said Chugh, who also serves as the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir.

Escalating his attack, the BJP leader said, "they have shown no regard for our armed forces who work tirelessly to thwart the ISI's agendas".

"Whenever ISI-backed terrorists strike, the Abdullah family rushes to criticize the Modi government," he added. Highlighting the progress since the abrogation of Article 370, Chugh emphasized that "there has been a new era of development in J&K, which the duo failed to see".

"Incidents of stone-pelting and strikes have drastically reduced, bringing near peace to the region," he added.

Chugh said the Abdullahs realized that they were losing ground as people now desire enhanced education and employment opportunities, which the Modi government has provided and will continue to do so.

He criticized the Muftis and Abdullahs for keeping J&K in darkness for ages and said "the abrogation of Article 370 has ushered in a new era of development and progress in J&K, contrary to the desires of the Abdullahs and Muftis".

Chugh further said that their covert support for Pakistan ISI's designs is not only condemnable but also highly anti-national.

