Abdullahs Are Pakistan's Ambassadors In India: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday lambasted former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah for echoing sentiments aligned with Pakistan without acknowledging the significant development and peace achieved in Jammu and Kashmir and said they are ambassadors of Pakistan in India.

"Both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah should be labelled as ambassadors of Pakistan in India. They are echoing sentiments aligned with Pakistan's ISI without acknowledging the significant development and peace achieved in J&K," said Chugh, who also serves as the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir.

Escalating his attack, the BJP leader said, "they have shown no regard for our armed forces who work tirelessly to thwart the ISI's agendas".

"Whenever ISI-backed terrorists strike, the Abdullah family rushes to criticize the Modi government," he added. Highlighting the progress since the abrogation of Article 370, Chugh emphasized that "there has been a new era of development in J&K, which the duo failed to see".