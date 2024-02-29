Ajmer TADA Court Acquits Abdul Karim Tunda, Primary Accused in 1993 Serial Bomb Blast Case

Ajmer (Rajasthan): The Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court Thursday acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda, the primary accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case. As per sources, two other accused in the case, identified as Irfan alias Pappu and Hamiruddin, have reportedly been sentenced to life imprisonment.

As per Tunda's legal representative, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was unable to furnish significant proof under the Explosive Substances Act, TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, and Arms Act. Speaking on behalf of Tunda, attorney Shafqat Sultani emphasized that the court's ruling supported their long-standing position and declared Tunda's innocence.



Advocate Shafqat Sultani said, "Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all Sections and all Acts. CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act. We had been saying that from the beginning that Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent...Irfan and Hamiduddin have been convicted."

In 2013, he was taken into custody by Indian officials at the Banbasa border crossing with Nepal. He was charged with multiple bombings, however the Delhi Court dismissed all four of the charges against him in 2016. At the time, the court declared that the Delhi Police had not presented substantial evidence to support the charges against him.

Tunda, an Uttar Pradesh native of Pilkhua in the Ghaziabad district, has been connected to several bomb detonation incidents. Notably, a trial court in Haryana in the 1997 twin Rohtak bomb attack cases cleared him in February 2023 on the grounds of insufficient evidence.



Advocate Shafqat Sultani said, "Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all Sections and all Acts."

"CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act. We had been saying that from the beginning that Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent...Irfan and Hamiduddin have been convicted & quantum of the sentence will be pronounced shortly," he added.