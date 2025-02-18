Abandoned By Parents At Birth, Specially-abled Karnataka Boy Adopted By Italian Couple

Belagavi: Born prematurely with visual impairment, the hapless infant boy was abandoned in a roadside garbage dump by his own biological parents. Two and half years down the line, the boy has found an unlikely new family---a couple from Italy which adopted the “specially-abled” in Karnataka's Belagavi in a heartwarming act of compassion.

Bujar Dede and Dr. Costanza, both of whom have disabilities themselves, have set an inspiring example by welcoming the child into their family.

Abandoned By Parents As 'Visually Impaired' Infant, Toddler Boy Finds Unlikely Parents After Adoption By Italian Couple (ETV Bharat)

The child, now two and a half years old, was found in a garbage dump shortly after birth, reportedly abandoned due to his disability. Local residents alerted authorities, and the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) quickly intervened, ensuring the infant was admitted to BIMS Hospital in Belagavi for medical care. After receiving treatment, he was placed under the care of the Gangamma Chikkumbi Matha Balakalyana Kendra, operated by the Swami Vivekananda Seva Pratishthan.

Dr. Costanza, a physiotherapist at Florence Government Hospital, and Bujar, who lost his leg in an accident and now trains disabled individuals in sports, have been waiting for six years to adopt a child. The couple, married since 2015 and without children of their own, expressed immense joy as they embraced the child, whom they have named Papu.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Costanza shared their motivation for adoption: "We are adopting an Indian child because we believe in giving every child an opportunity. We are grateful for the chance to shape his future. From now on, he will be an important part of our lives. We will raise him strong and provide him with a good life. We are very excited to take Papu to our country."

Dr. Manisha Bhandanakar, President of Chikkumbi Matha Child Welfare Center, recalled the child's early struggles: "He was born premature at seven months, weighing only 1.3 kg. His condition was critical, and he had visual impairments. We treated him at KLE Hospital for a month, provided physiotherapy and speech therapy, and cared for him extensively. Now, he is walking and talking. He was born to one couple but is finding a new home with another. This adoption is a testament to humanity."

Abandoned By Parents As 'Visually Impaired' Infant, Toddler Boy Finds Unlikely Parents After Adoption By Italian Couple (ETV Bharat)

The adoption process followed the guidelines of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). The couple applied six years ago, undergoing extensive background checks and interviews.

The final handover took place on Tuesday in the presence of the District Collector, who handed over the child to the Italian couple. The child’s passport is ready, and the couple will travel to Bengaluru before securing a visa and departing for Italy.

Reacting to the child's adoption, DC Belagavi, Mohammad Roshan said, “The Italian couple adopted the child by following the rules and etiquette. The child has now got a new home. The fact that the Italian couple came to Belagavi and adopted a child should be an inspiration to us. Such children should be adopted in our country. Indian couples who want to adopt should follow the rules”.

Hasmukh Thakkar of the AFA Agency, which facilitates international adoptions, highlighted the significance of this adoption: "This is a special moment. Bujar, despite his own disability, has chosen to adopt a special child. He is truly a role model. We need to raise awareness that children with disabilities also deserve loving homes. Many prospective parents adopt only children they consider 'perfect.' This mindset needs to change."

Since 2011, the Swami Vivekananda Seva Pratishthan has facilitated 120 adoptions, including 13 international cases. This marks the second adoption to Italy, with children also finding homes in the U.S. and Australia. The adoption process for foreign applicants is conducted through the Foreign Adoption Agency (AFA) in coordination with CARA.

Swami Vivekananda Seva Pratishthan (ETV Bharat)

As Papu prepares to begin a new chapter in Italy, this adoption stands as a powerful reminder that love and acceptance know no boundaries.

Child Welfare Committee Chairman Dr. Jagadish Sarikar called it an exemplary act that the couple who adopted a special child happily even though her husband is disabled.

“The child has got a good family. May the child have a bright future. Similarly, may our countrymen also come forward to adopt such special children,” he said.