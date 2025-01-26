ETV Bharat / bharat

'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party', Amit Shah Coins New Acronym For AAP At Delhi Rally

Shah accused Kejriwal and AAP of insulting Purvanchalis living in Delhi with their comments, besides alleging misgovernance in the capital under AAP's watch.

'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party', Amit Shah Coins New Acronym For AAP At Delhi Rally
By PTI

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 7:23 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday described AAP as 'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party', and alleged that the party did nothing but spread lies to get votes and indulged in corruption under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership during its 10-year rule in Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in the Narela Assembly constituency, Shah accused Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of insulting Purvanchalis living in Delhi with their comments, besides alleging misgovernance in the capital under AAP's watch.

"Kejriwal only told lies to get votes... AAP means 'Awaidh Aamdaniwali Party' (party which makes illegal income)," Shah said.

Stating that governance in Delhi under Kejriwal's AAP worsened over the past 10 years, the home minister said, "AAP’s misgovernance will come to an end on February 8, when the BJP will come to power. Kejriwal, your government is on its way out soon and the BJP is coming to the helm."

Shah was campaigning for a BJP candidate from Narela, Raj Karan Khatri. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

