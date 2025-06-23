AAP's Sanjeev Arora Wins Ludhiana West Bypoll

Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sanjeev Arora has won the Ludhiana West seat by-election, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Voting for the by-elections to the Ludhiana West assembly constituency was held on June 19. After 14 rounds, Arora has won the by-election with a margin of 10,637.

While Arora polled 35179 votes, his nearest rival, Bharat Bhushan Ashu of Congress, polled 24542 votes. BJP candidate Jeevan Gupta stood in the third position after managing to poll 20323 votes, while Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Adovate Parupkar Singh Ghuman could garner only 8203 votes.

Who is Sanjeev Arora?

Sanjeev Arora was born on September 18, 1963. He is currently 61 years old. He was first elected as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10, 2022. He was sent to the Rajya Sabha after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab. He originally hails from Ludhiana. He has a son, Kavya Arora, and a daughter.

Arora is a real estate businessman. He does not have any criminal cases against him. He was the richest candidate to contest the Ludhiana West by-election. He did his graduation in Commerce with SCD from Government College, Ludhiana. His late father, Pran Arora, was associated with the textile business.

Honoured by Captain Amarinder Singh

Sanjeev Arora's Hampton Home is the largest project on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road. Apart from this, he has many other ongoing big projects. In 2005, he also created the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust as a social service. In 2018, Sanjeev Arora was also honoured by former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Sanjeev Arora is also a member of the Governing Board of De Anand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana.

The win by Arora would pave the way for AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to go to the Rajya Sabha. Following his victory, Arora will need to resign as the Rajya Sabha member. Speculations are rife that Kejriwal, a former Delhi Chief Minister, lost in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls from the New Delhi seat.