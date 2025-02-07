ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Will Win Over 50 Seats: Gopal Rai After Ground Reports From Candidates

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party will win the Delhi elections with over 50 seats, party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday, basing his estimate on a meeting in which the party's candidates presented their ground reports.

In the meeting with all the candidates of the party ahead of counting day on Saturday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the party is set to form government in Delhi and alleged that the opposition is using the exit polls to create psychological pressure in an effort to execute Operation Lotus.

"Under Kejriwal’s guidance, all candidates presented their ground reports, which indicated that AAP is set to win over 50 seats decisively with a close contest in seven-eight seats," Rai told reporters in a briefing after the meeting.

Rai also claimed the opposition is trying to create a false perception using exit polls. “Through exit polls, the opposition is attempting to spread the narrative that they are forming the government. However, this is only a reflection of their frustration over an imminent defeat.”