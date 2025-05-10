AAP To Move Condemnation And Thanks Motions In Delhi Assembly Over Pahalgam Attack, 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi: The special session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on May 13. In this session, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to bring two proposals. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Atishi, said that the first proposal will be a condemnation motion, in which they strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. They want the Delhi Assembly to strongly condemn this attack against humanity.

Thanks Motion in Delhi Assembly

The thanks motion will be brought in honour of the campaign launched by the Indian Armed Forces against terrorism and its supporters under 'Operation Sindoor'. We will request the Delhi Assembly to thank them, saluting the courage of the Indian Army and the sacrifice of their families.

Announcing the agenda for the upcoming session, Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi said, "The party's stand against terrorism is clear. First of all, the Aam Aadmi Party will bring a censure motion to strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Attacking unarmed civilians is an act against humanity, and we want the Delhi Assembly to strongly condemn it."

Through 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army has launched a decisive battle against terrorists and their supporters and stands firmly with them, along with the people of Delhi and the whole of India. Acknowledging the sacrifices made by the military families, Atishi said, “We would like to thank not only the Armed Forces, but also the families of our soldiers for their sacrifice and dedication. With this offer of gratitude, we express our deep respect for their selfless service to the nation".

