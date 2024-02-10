AAP to Announce Candidates for All 13 LS Seats in Punjab Within Fortnight: Kejriwal

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said his party will announce candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one Chandigarh parliamentary seat as he sought peoples' blessing for the victory of his candidates.

AAP National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Punjab voters to elect AAP candidates in all the 14 Lok Sabha seats including Chandigarh. He took part in the launch of door delivery of ration at Khanna on Saturday when he announced that his party would be announcing candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one parliamentary seat in Chandigarh within a fortnight.

Khanna (Punjab): AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched door delivery of free ration in the State, on Saturday said his party will contest all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and that the candidates will be announced within a fortnight. Also, the AAP will contest the only parliamentary seat in Chandigarh, he said, seeking the support of the voters in the coming LS polls.

With the INDIA bloc not making progress towards seat sharing talks, Delhi CM Kejriwal has begun making definitive steps towards ensuring his party's improved performance in the LS elections. The Punjab government came out with the door delivery of ration towards fulfilling its commitment under the Food Security Act.

In their latest speeches, both Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann had not spared the Congress from their attacks. Making a strong bid for the voter support for the AAP, Kejriwal asked whether the Congress had done any good deeds during its long years of rule. He sought the blessings of the Punjab voters to give their total support once again in the LS elections just like the State Assembly elections two years ago.

CM Arvind Kejriwal further appealed to the Punjab voters to elect AAP candidates in all the 14 Lok Sabha seats including Chandigarh. He recalled how Punjab created a record in the Assembly elections two years back when the State gave 92 out of 117 seats to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Earlier, CM Mann said that the Congress has been facing groupism problem and it has been divided into many factions. He pointed out that the Punjab ration delivery scheme will spare the beneficiaries from standing in long queues in front of shops.

