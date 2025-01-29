ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Preach On Fear And Bravery; Country Knows Who's Coward': Kejriwal Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Blowing the cracks within the INDIA bloc wide open, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp counterattack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, targeting him over the National Herald case and land grab case involving Robert Vadra.

Kejriwal was responding to comments made by Gandhi at a poll rally in Delhi on Tuesday. Gandhi claimed that Kejriwal was "afraid" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that the "liquor scam" took place under his watch while he was engrossed in "sheesh mahal politics".

"Don't preach on fear and bravery. The country knows who is a coward and who is brave," Kejriwal said in a post on X. The AAP supremo lashed out at Gandhi, raising questions about his family's alleged immunity from investigations under the BJP regime.

"Modi puts people in jail even by making fake cases like the liquor scam. Why haven't you and your family been arrested in open-and-shut cases like National Herald? How did Robert Vadra get a clean chit from BJP? It is better if you don't preach on fear and bravery," Kejriwal posted in Hindi.

He also shared a short clip of Gandhi saying: "I am not sure about other party's leaders whether they are afraid of PM Modi or not but Arvind Kejriwal trembles in front of the PM."

Kejriwal's comments were in response to Gandhi's speech at a rally in Patparganj earlier in the day, where he mocked Kejriwal's shift from simple living to living in a "Sheesh Mahal" -- a reference to the BJP's allegations of extravagant expenditure on the former CM's official residence.