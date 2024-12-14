AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Meeting With Home Minister Amit Shah To Discuss Law And Order In Delhi

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

In a letter to Shah, the former Delhi Chief Minister cited the recent bomb threats to numerous schools as well as Indira Gandhi International Airport and said the city is now being called the country's 'crime capital'.

Letter comes ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

With Delhi Assembly polls slated in February next year, Kejriwal blamed Shah for the pathetic law and order situation in the city. "It's so shameful that under your watch, our grand capital due to failure of law and order is being called rape capital, gangster capital and drug capital," he said. The senior AAP leader said crimes against women in the capital are rising, extortion gangs are active everywhere, drug mafia are spreading their tentacles and people are feeling unsafe over rise in criminal activities including chain snatching incidents.

Bomb threat to hospitals, airport

Kejriwal said, in the last six months, more than 600 schools, over 100 hospitals, malls and the Indira Gandhi International Airport airport have received bomb threat messages. "Why aren't the culprits being arrested? Due to these bomb threats, children and their parents in Delhi are living in constant fear. Have you ever thought about the children and their parents when the schools are vacated and the students sent back home", he asked Shah. Kejriwal said Delhi's law and order is under the Centre and emphasised that Shah needed to act and cooperate to immediately rectify the situation. Among the 19 metro cities, Delhi is number one in terms of crimes against women and murders. Drug-related crimes registered a 350 per cent rise since 2019, an average of three women are raped every day and businesspersons regularly receive extortion calls, he said.

Kejriwal said the statistics speak volumes of the deteriorating law and order scenario in t he national capital. Kejriwal said he was reaching out to people and has seen deep concern among them towards law and order. "Now people are asking whether they don't deserve better law and order condition in the national capital?" he said. While seeking a date for the meeting with Shah, Kejriwal said the need of the hour is to bring the law and order situation in the city on track by rising above party politics.