AAP 'Stalling Delhi's Growth', Using City As Its 'Political ATM', Claims PM Modi

In this screenshot via @NarendraModi on Youtube on Jan. 31, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting for Delhi Assembly elections, at Dwarka, in New Delhi. ( @NarendraModi on Youtube via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of stalling Delhi's development while treating the national capital as its "political ATM" to fund its ambitions in other states.

Addressing a public rally in Dwarka here, Modi urged voters to elect a "double-engine government" to accelerate the city's progress. The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

He highlighted the recently inaugurated Yashobhoomi convention centre as a testament to the BJP's vision for a modern Delhi. "The BJP wants to make Delhi modern, and a glimpse of that can be seen in Dwarka after the Centre constructed the majestic Yashobhoomi here," he said.

Taking a swipe at AAP, Modi alleged that the party had drained Delhi's resources for its political expansion elsewhere. "AAP-da (the AAP disaster) has looted Delhi's money and is using it to expand its politics elsewhere. They are taking money out of Delhiites' pockets," he claimed and urged voters to free the city from AAP's rule.

"AAPda turned Delhi into its ATM to serve its own political interests," Modi alleged.

The prime minister also targeted the Congress, accusing its 'shahi parivaar' (royal family) of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal background.

"These Congress people think they are the masters of the country. The arrogance of the Congress' royal family has once again been exposed," Modi said, reacting to Congress leaders' remarks about the President.

The BJP has alleged that Sonia Gandhi's referring to the President as a "poor thing" demeans the high office and reflects her feudal mindset. However, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clarified that her mother has the utmost respect for the President and that it is very unfortunate that her remarks have been "twisted by the media".

At the ally in Dwarka, the prime minister criticised AAP’s governance, accusing the party of getting embroiled in confrontations constantly. "Over the past years, they have only been fighting — with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and with the Centre. If such people continue to rule Delhi, the city will keep lagging behind," he warned.

Emphasising the need for a government in the city that prioritizes coordination over confrontation, he said, "Delhi does not need a government that thrives on conflict, but one that ensures solutions to all problems."

Modi assured people that a BJP-led government in Delhi would take stringent action against corruption.

Recalling AAP's promises during Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement, he remarked, "During Anna Andolan, they promised to change the country's politics. The country is seeing how they betrayed Anna Hazare and the people."

Modi accused AAP of spending only 20 per cent of Delhi's budget on development while neglecting its infrastructure. "AAP is not spending Delhi's money on the people but on their own publicity. Those who live in 'sheesh mahal' don’t care about the houses of the poor; AAP is anti-middle class," he charged.