AAP Seeks Govt's Explanation Over CAG Report On Rs 2,604-Cr 'Loss' to Railways

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday asked the government in Rajya Sabha to explain the loss of Rs 2,604 crore to the Indian Railways as pointed out in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in 2024.

Participating during a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways, Singh said Rs 834.72 crore loss was due to payment of interest on a loan for a development project in Mumbai's Bandra East which never materialised.

"Railways took a loan for a project in Mumbai's Bandra East and paid interest of Rs 834 crore, on which work was not even initiated," said Singh.

Referring to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was present in the House, the AAP member said, "You give us an explanation for this if you have the time." Over the rush in Railways during Maha Kumbh, Singh said during that period "people were carried like animals".

The government boasts about bullet trains and Vande Bharat, but "we feel ashamed when we have seen people breaking the glass windows of AC bogies to board the train during the Kumbh." Over the recent stampede that happened at the New Delhi Railway Station during Maha Kumbh in which 18 people lost their lives, Singh said this was an example of "mismanagement" and the Railway Minister was not even informed on time.

Singh further said the whole nation is waiting for rail accidents to stop and three lakh vacant posts, which are held up by the government, to be filled up. He also raised the issues about railway porters and said the government had promised to provide jobs as gangmen to their wards.

"There are 19,000 railway porters (coolies) and in 2009 it was announced to provide jobs to their wards. Immediately after Singh finished his speech, Rajeev Shukla, who was presiding, adjourned the proceedings of the House till Monday.

"Requests have been received from members to adjourn the discussion today due to the Holi festival," he said, adding, "Considering the request, further discussion and reply of the minister will continue on Monday."