Atishi, Kejriwal Conduct Registration For AAP Scheme On Priests

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi got the granthis of a gurudwara in the Karol Bagh area registered for the AAP government's recently announced monthly honorarium on Tuesday. During her visit, Atishi offered prayers at Sant Sujan Singh Maharaj Gurudwara in central Delhi.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also started the registration of "Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana" from Marghat Wale Baba temple at Kashmiri Gate.

After the registration, Kejriwal took to X, and wrote, "Today I visited Marghat Baba's temple (ISBT) and launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Today is the birthday of the Mahant ji here. I also celebrated his birthday. BJP tried its best to stop the registration today. But no one can stop a devotee from meeting his God."