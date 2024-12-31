Atishi, Kejriwal Conduct Registration For AAP Scheme On Priests

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi got the granthis of a gurudwara in the Karol Bagh area registered for the AAP government's recently announced monthly honorarium on Tuesday. During her visit, Atishi offered prayers at Sant Sujan Singh Maharaj Gurudwara in central Delhi.
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also started the registration of "Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana" from Marghat Wale Baba temple at Kashmiri Gate.
After the registration, Kejriwal took to X, and wrote, "Today I visited Marghat Baba's temple (ISBT) and launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Today is the birthday of the Mahant ji here. I also celebrated his birthday. BJP tried its best to stop the registration today. But no one can stop a devotee from meeting his God."
Kejriwal on Monday announced that his party would launch a 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' if it gets re-elected in Delhi, promising a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras.
Under the scheme, Kejriwal said all the Hindu temple priests and granthis will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returns to power in Delhi.
Kejriwal has said registration will also be done at other temples and gurdwaras across the city by the AAP workers.