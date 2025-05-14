AAP’s Sanjay Singh Attacks BJP On Using Insults As Instrument Of Politics

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has launched a frontal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the latter of using insults as an instrument of politics.

He attacked the BJP minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Vijay Shah, for his provocative statement about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi who is a decorated officer of the Indian armed forces.

Singh took on Shah for his reported statement on Col Qureshi, where he referred to her as the ‘sister of terrorists’ who had carried out the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam some days ago. Singh said, “This is not only an insensitive statement but an insult to the Indian forces. The speaker is not an ordinary person but a minister who has taken the oath of the Indian Constitution. His views reflect the BJP’s mentality.” He accused the BJP of being a divisive force instead of a uniting one.

Referring to Col Qureshi as a brave daughter of India, Singh said that her insult is an insult to the country. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence in the matter and demanded an apology from him. He also sought the sacking of Shah from the BJP cabinet in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh also conveyed his anger over the trolling of Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri and his daughter by the BJP workers and supporters saying that an honest officer like Misri is being targeted for the ceasefire announced with Pakistan, while the decision was that of the Modi-led central government.

He also raised the issue of the targeting of Himanshi Narwal who is the widow of a naval officer killed in the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack by the right wing trolls. Singh said that targeting the widows of defence personnel shows the character of the BJP.

He said, “The AAP stands with the Indian Army on India’s security.” He demanded that the government take stringent measures to protect the country’s borders while warning that politics of insult will not be tolerated.