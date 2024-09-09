Haryana Poll: AAP Says No Alliance with Cong, Releases First List Of 20 Candidates

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released the first list of its candidates for Haryana assembly elections amid deadlock over its alliance talks with the Congress. The first list of AAP includes the names of 20 candidates. The polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5.

Along with the release of the list, AAP has announced to contest on all the seats in Haryana, making it clear that it will not have an alliance with Congress for Haryana elections.

AAP's Haryana state president Sushil Gupta has made it clear that their party is not going to contest elections in Haryana in alliance with Congress. He said that the second list of the party will also be released soon. Only 3 days are left for nominations and Sushil Gupta's statement made it clear that Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will contest elections separately in Haryana.

AAP's first list surprised everyone as it named 20 candidates. As per the list, AAP senior leader Anurag Dhanda will contest from Kalayat, while Gurpal Singh will contest from Narayangarh. Narendra Sharma has been given ticket from Pundri. Jaipal Sharma has been fielded from Gharaunda. Amandeep Jundla has been given ticket from Assandh, while Bittu Pehalwan has been fielded from Samalkha.

On the failed alliance talks, Sushil Gupta said that their party has been preparing for all the 90 seats from the beginning and they will no longer wait as the the last date for filing nominations, September 12, is fast approaching.

The AAP leaders in Haryana are making hectic preparations to contest alone. They have decided to announce the names of their party candidates for the remaining 70 candidates as early as possible.