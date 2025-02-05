ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Rejects Exit Polls For Underestimating Its Performance In Delhi, BJP Says Hint At Change

New Delhi: The AAP rejected the exit poll results for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday, saying the pollsters have "historically" underestimated its performance, while the BJP termed the predictions an assertion of people's urge for change.

As voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday, most exit polls predicted an edge to the BJP over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP's national spokesperson Reena Gupta told PTI that exit polls have historically underestimated the Arvind Kejriwal-led party but in actual results, the party gains several times more than these projections.

"You look at any exit poll -- whether in 2013, 2015 or 2020 -- the AAP was always shown getting a smaller number of seats. But it got a greater number of seats in the actual results," Gupta said.

She claimed that the people of Delhi have voted for the AAP in large numbers and asserted that the party is going to register a "historic" victory, with Kejriwal becoming the chief minister for a fourth time. The poll results are scheduled to be declared on Saturday.

Exit polls are projections made by election-survey agencies, based on interviews of voters as they come out of polling booths after casting their votes. These may vary widely from the actual results.

According to the Matrize exit poll, the BJP-led NDA may get 35-40 seats, while the AAP is projected to get 32 to 37 seats. The survey has given Congress zero to one seat.