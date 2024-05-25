Swati Maliwal Casts Her Vote, Says Women's Participation in Politics Is Important

New Delhi: Swati Maliwal cast her vote for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections at a polling booth here on Saturday, May 25. After casting her vote, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP said, "It is a very big day for the democracy. I want to appeal to everyone, especially women to come out and cast their votes."

"In India, women's participation in politics is very important," Maliwal told the reporters here.

The AAP is facing heat since Maliwal alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar assaulted her at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence on May 13.

Maliwal, the former chief of the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW), complained to the Delhi Police against Bibhav Kumar on May 14, a day after the alleged assault took place. A day later, Bibhav Kumar lodged a counter-complaint with the police, accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorized entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him."

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal's complaint. Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody.

All seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the capital city of Delhi are undergoing polls on Saturday. These constituencies are New Delhi, North East Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk. Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began on Saturday morning across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

