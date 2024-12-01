Triangular Contest on Cards in Delhi Assembly Elections; AAP to 'Contest' All 70 Seats

New Delhi: Preparations by the respective political parties for the Delhi assembly elections to be held in February next year have already gained momentum. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have all started making strategies to win the elections.

Amidst this, the assembly election in the national capital looks set to witness a triangular contest considering the indications being given by the parties concerned. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made it clear that it will not form any alliance with any party in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal himself has announced this.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

AAP sources have informed that the party will field its candidates on all 70 assembly seats. This decision represents AAP's election strategy, in which they are trying to maintain their independent and strong vote bank in Delhi.

Congress and BJP: The state president of Delhi Congress has also announced preparations to field candidates on all 70 seats. This has made it clear that Congress will also contest the elections with full force against AAP. On the other hand, BJP is also busy in mobilising support to strengthen its position, so that efforts can be made to bring future plans to the ground.

AAP has recently released a list of its 11 candidates, which includes the names of 6 leaders who have recently left Congress or BJP and joined AAP. Some of these leaders are also those who have previously been BJP MLAs. This shows that AAP is inducting leaders from other parties into its fold to strengthen its position ahead of the elections.

Alliance possibilities: Although AAP has denied any alliance in Delhi assembly elections, sources say that its INDIA Bloc alliance will continue at the national level. During the last Lok Sabha elections, AAP and Congress had formed an alliance in Delhi and Haryana, but at that time both the parties did not get success. In Delhi, BJP won all the seven seats, while AAP and Congress drew a blank.