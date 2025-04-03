ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP MP Suggests Using Elon Musk Starlink Approvals As Leverage To Renegotiate Trump Tariffs

New Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday suggested in Parliament that the government should withhold approvals for billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet services as a bargaining chip to renegotiate the 27 per cent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Indian goods.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha expressed concerns over the impact of US tariffs on the Indian economy, saying they could hit the country by "50-100 basis points in terms of GDP loss".

"Should we not withhold the requisite approvals for Elon Musk's Starlink who is the visible part of the US administration and use that as a bargaining chip to renegotiate the Trump tariffs?" Chadha asked.

The AAP MP claimed India has shown "unflinching loyalty and friendship" to the US but despite this, the Trump administration has imposed high tariffs that could "wreck the Indian economy".

"India rolled out the red carpet for the US, but in return, we got tariffs," he said, and sang a few lines of the Bollywood song 'Accha sila diya tune mere pyaar ka, yaar ne hi loot liya ghar yaar ka..."

He also pointed out that last week the finance minister moved an amendment to remove the 'Google tax' -- an equalisation levy of 6 per cent on US companies like Meta and Amazon -- causing India a loss of Rs 3,000 crore. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded by emphasising his consumer-centric approach, "I am company agnostic, I am citizen-centric," while outlining security measures for satellite networks in India.

Scindia outlined the government's role in providing cutting-edge technology to Indian consumers while maintaining strict security protocols. "It is my job to provide every opportunity and available technology in the world to every single consumer in the country."

The minister highlighted that the government has already granted two licences to two Indian companies -- Reliance and Bharti Airtel -- for satellite technology. It may be noted that last month, both announced deals with SpaceX last month to bring Starlink services to India, subject to regulatory approvals.