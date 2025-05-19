AAP MP Raghav Chadha Invited To Asian Leadership Conference In Seoul, To Present India’s Vision

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Raghav Chadha has been invited to attend Asia's prestigious Asian Leadership Conference (ALC 2025). Known as the "Davos of the East", this conference will be held in Seoul, South Korea, on May 21-22.

MP Raghav Chadha has been invited as the keynote speaker in this conference where he will present India's strength and vision to the world, along with his brilliant policy understanding, youthful enthusiasm and innovation in governance, all the big leaders of the world participate in this world-renowned Asian Leadership Conference, who talk about Asia's biggest challenges and their solutions.

Obama, Bush and Boris Johnson have already participated

More than 320 global leaders and more than 2,500 people from politics, business, education and society will gather in the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference, Asia's largest platform, organised in collaboration with Chosun Media and the Centre for Asia Leadership.

The importance of this conference can be gauged from the fact that earlier people like former US President Barack Obama and George W Bush, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman have addressed this conference.

This time, Rishi Sunak, Mike Pompeo will be included

This time MP Raghav Chadda will share the stage with big leaders like former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Asia Foundation President Laurel E Miller, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, Milken Institute Vice-President Laura Lacey, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, RAND's Economic Strategy Unit Director Daniel Egel, Harvard Centre for Public Leadership Founder Dean Williams and Canada International Scientific Exchange Program Director Shawna Novak.

The special thing is that this time the theme subject of the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC 2025) has been kept as "Rise of Nations: The Path to Great Progress". It is being organised on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of South Korea's independence and the 75th anniversary of the Korean War. This time in this event, issues like health, climate and geopolitical conflict will be discussed, so that ways to deal with them can be found.

MP will share his views on these two topics

At the Asian Leadership Conference 2025, MP Raghav Chadha is going to put his views on these major topics on the world stage--"New Political Leadership: Young Leaders Changing Governance in Asia", he will tell how he became the youngest MP of Rajya Sabha at the age of 33. Apart from his political journey and successes at a young age, he will share his views with the world about his understanding of governance policy. He will explain how youth can become a part of the country's politics and how they can help in taking the government system forward.

Apart from this, MP Raghav Chadha will also share his views on the topic "How to save countries from crisis in the era of health, climate and conflict". In which he will tell how the 'AAP' government in Delhi improved health services through projects like Mohalla Clinic, which was of great benefit during COVID-19. Also, his efforts to ensure clean water and sanitation reduced the health risks of the people of Delhi, thereby strengthening public health and safety for all.

"It is a matter of pride to join ALC 2025," says Raghav Chadha

Regarding attending the Asian Leadership Conference 2025, MP Raghav Chadha said that it is a matter of pride for him to be included as a representative of India and its youth among global leaders. Asia is standing at the threshold of change today, and it is an honour for him to share India's thoughts and experiences from this historic platform.

He said that it is a matter of great honour and responsibility for him to share the stage with big leaders like Rishi Sunak, Mike Pompeo and Laura Lacey. This is a great opportunity to showcase India's story, innovation, young leadership, democracy and global cooperation on Asia's prestigious platform.

