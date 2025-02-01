ETV Bharat / bharat

8 Outgoing AAP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Polls

All the eight MLAs resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday.

8 Outgoing AAP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Polls
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 7:20 PM IST

New Delhi: Eight outgoing AAP MLAs joined the BJP here on Saturday, with only four days to go for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. All the eight MLAs resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, citing reasons like alleged corruption and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's deviation from its ideology.

All the eight legislators were denied poll tickets by the AAP this time. The MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are Vandana Gaur (Palam), Rohit Mehraulia (Trilokpuri), Girish Soni (Madipur), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Rajesh Rishi (Uttam Nagar), B S Joon (Bijwasan), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli) and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar).

After resigning from the AAP, they said they had also sent their resignation letters to the Assembly speaker, relinquishing their membership of the House. Former AAP MLA Vijender Garg and several other leaders of the Kejriwal-led party too joined the saffron outfit in the presence of Baijayant Panda, its national vice-president and the in-charge of the Delhi BJP, and state president Virendra Sachdeva.

Welcoming the MLAs and leaders to the BJP, Panda said it is a "historic" day as they have gotten rid of "AAPda" (disaster) and hoped that after the February 5 polls, Delhi too will be freed from it. The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5, with the results set to be declared on February 8.

New Delhi: Eight outgoing AAP MLAs joined the BJP here on Saturday, with only four days to go for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. All the eight MLAs resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, citing reasons like alleged corruption and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's deviation from its ideology.

All the eight legislators were denied poll tickets by the AAP this time. The MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are Vandana Gaur (Palam), Rohit Mehraulia (Trilokpuri), Girish Soni (Madipur), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Rajesh Rishi (Uttam Nagar), B S Joon (Bijwasan), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli) and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar).

After resigning from the AAP, they said they had also sent their resignation letters to the Assembly speaker, relinquishing their membership of the House. Former AAP MLA Vijender Garg and several other leaders of the Kejriwal-led party too joined the saffron outfit in the presence of Baijayant Panda, its national vice-president and the in-charge of the Delhi BJP, and state president Virendra Sachdeva.

Welcoming the MLAs and leaders to the BJP, Panda said it is a "historic" day as they have gotten rid of "AAPda" (disaster) and hoped that after the February 5 polls, Delhi too will be freed from it. The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5, with the results set to be declared on February 8.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAPMLABJPDELHI POLLSAAP MLAS JOIN BJP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.