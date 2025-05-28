AAP MLA Vs Doctors In Jammu Kashmir's Doda

Jammu: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, Mehraj Malik has accused the administration and doctors as well as paramedical staff at GMC Doda of malpractice and has written to the health department to take action over the matter.

The issue has snowballed into a major controversy with the doctors asking the legislator to tender a public apology.

Malik on the other hand is adamant on his stand and claims, "Either government hospitals will run in my district or only a mafia of private hospitals created by some of those doctors will exist. They are trying to become leaders. I will teach them leadership for their whole life. They don't know who they are messing with."

In a letter written to secretary health and medical education department, Syed Abid Rasheed, the AAP legislator, who represents the Doda constituency, has levelled allegations against GMC Principal accusing him of manipulating biometric attendance in favour of a couple of doctors, misuse of ambulances and drawing excessive bills.

The row stemmed from the MLA's visit to associated hospital GMC Doda on Monday evening where he was accompanied by a group of his supporters, many of whom were recording videos inside the hospital, his personal cameraman doing live on Facebook. During the visit, the AAP legislator was seen scolding junior doctors present inside the emergency room for not wearing aprons. He also scolded paramedical staff allegedly for not maintaining the roster record of doctors and all his actions were being streamed live on his personal Facebook page.

Talking to the mediapersons after the visit, Malik levelled allegations against a female doctor for enticing patients to a private nursing home and not performing duties in the hospital. He is seen using the word 'mafia' against the doctors, who have been offended by the language.

Reacting to his utterings, joint action committee of doctors and paramedical staff of GMC Doda led by its president Dr. Khalid Muzaffar has asked the MLA to tender a public apology within 24 hours, failing which they will be forced to stop the non-emergency services in the hospital for an indefinite period.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Khalid Muzaffar said, "We have issued a written statement but today a visit of National Medical Council (NMC) is going on in GMC Doda which is more important for the functioning of this medical college. Once the visit ends, the committee will sit together to devise the further strategy."

The issue is not dying down anytime soon as there is no word from MLA on the demand of doctors. Rather he has written a letter to the government to take action against erring doctors who allegedly do private practice in official working hours.

Despite repeated calls from ETV Bharat, MLA Doda wasn't available for his comments on the issue.