AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen To Be Inducted Into Delhi Cabinet As Minister

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen is poised to become the new Cabinet Minister in the Delhi government, following the resignation of Kailash Gehlot from both his post and the party. Chief Minister Atishi has forwarded Shokeen's appointment file to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.

Raghuvinder Shokeen, an AAP candidate, secured a victory in the Nangloi Jat Assembly seat in the last election, defeating BJP's Manoj Kumar Shokeen. He has represented the constituency as an MLA for three consecutive terms since 2015.

Raghuvinder Shokeen was born in Haryana's Kurukshetra city and pursued his engineering from there only. He entered politics in his college days, and in 2015, he got a ticket from the party to contest the Assembly elections for the first time. In the 2020 Assembly elections, he again won the same seat as an AAP candidate.

According to the affidavit filed by him, no criminal case is registered against the 57-year-old MLA. In the affidavit given to the Election Commission, Shokeen has claimed himself as a businessman by profession.