AAP MLA Involved In Extortion With Gangster's Help: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva played audio clip of purported conversation of AAP MLA with gangster during press conference.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday lashed out at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleging the involvement of an MLA of his party in extortion of money with the help of a gangster. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the BJP's allegations.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva played an audio clip of a purported conversation of the AAP MLA with the gangster. Bhatia charged that the AAP was involved in threatening people and extorting money from them. He asked whether Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi would take action against the MLA and ask him to resign.

"If they do not take his resignation, it will be deemed that the extortion money is going to the party and its leaders," he charged. Bhatia said that it was election time in Delhi and the AAP government was in exit mode. People will not only throw it out of power but also ensure it's not able to remain in the opposition, he added.

The BJP's accusation comes as the AAP has been targeting the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged rise in crimes in Delhi and turning it into a "gangster capital".

