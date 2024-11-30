ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP MLA Arrested In Year-Old Extortion Case; Party Calls It 'Illegal'

New Delhi: AAP legislator Naresh Balyan was arrested here on Saturday in connection with an extortion case lodged last year, police said.

The MLA from Delhi's Uttam Nagar Assembly segment was called to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch office in R K Puram for questioning and was later arrested, they said.

The development came hours after the BJP alleged that Balyan was involved in extortion activities and questioned why AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had not taken action against him.

The Aam Aadmi Party defended Balyan, claiming that his arrest was illegal. The MLA had refuted the BJP's allegations and said he would lodge police cases against those who "spread lies" about him.