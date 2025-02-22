Punjab Minister Ran Non-Existent Department For 20 Months; BJP Says AAP Made Governance A 'Joke'

Chandigarh: Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, a leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), headed the Department of Administrative Reforms, which, it turns out, did not exist. The Punjab government acknowledged the oversight nearly 20 months after Dhaliwal was assigned the portfolio. A gazette notification on February 21 confirmed that the department was non-existent, and Dhaliwal will now retain only the NRI Affairs portfolio.

Initially, Dhaliwal was in charge of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department but was relieved of that responsibility in a Cabinet reshuffle in May 2023. He then retained the NRI Affairs portfolio while being given charge of the 'Administrative Reforms' Department, which was later found to be non-existent.

The opposition BJP criticised the AAP-led state government for the blunder. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the AAP government of making a mockery of governance in Punjab. "AAP has made Governance in Punjab a joke! The AAP Minister ran a department for 20 months which never existed! Imagine for 20 months, the CM did not even know that a minister was running a 'non-existent department'," Bhandari said.

Screengrab of the tweet by Pradeep Bhandari, National Spokesperson of BJP (X@pradip103)

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT Cell, took to X to call AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal "A charlatan who must be banished from public life". Malviya slammed the Punjab government for its incompetence, stating, "You can imagine the crisis in Punjab government if it took nearly 20 months to realise that a department assigned to one of its prominent ministers never actually existed."

Screengrab of the tweet by BJP leader Amit Malviya (X@amitmalviya)

Former Union Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal also claimed that the mess in Punjab was indicative of the AAP's poor leadership. "Things like this were happening in Punjab because ministers have no role in governance as the is being run by a remote control in Delhi."

Screengrab of the tweet by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal (X@HarsimratBadal_)

The controversy has intensified following the release of a government notification that stated the Department of Administrative Reforms was not in existence. The notification, dated February 21, rectified the mistake made in a previous notification from September 2024, which had allocated portfolios among the ministers.

"In partial modification of Punjab Government Notification No. 2/1/2022-2Cabinet/2230 dates September 23, 2024, regarding allocation of portfolios amongst the Ministers, the Department of Administrative Reforms earlier allotted to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Cabinet Minister is not in existence as on date," the notification read.

In the latest reshuffle in the Punjab Cabinet, which took place in September 2024, CM Bhagwant Mann made several changes, including dropping four ministers and introducing five new faces into the cabinet. Dhaliwal's reallocation of responsibilities was part of these adjustments.