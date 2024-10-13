'Situation In Delhi Becoming Like Mumbai': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Targets Centre Over Baba Siddique's Murder

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing probe into the sensational murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Saturday, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has raised questions over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

"There's a BJP government in Mumbai and you can see the law and order situation, their leader has been murdered. In Delhi too, the law and order is under the central government and here too the situation is becoming like Mumbai,” Bhardwaj told the media while reacting to Baba Siddique's murder.

The AAP leader said that the BJP's “central and state governments spend all their time in politics, they don't have time for governance.”

“We don't know if action will be taken or not but has it happened that so many gangsters have become active in Delhi and Mumbai, is the government encouraging them? This is a very serious situation," Bhardwaj added.

Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader was shot dead by three assailants near the office of his son Zeeshan Siddiqui in Bandra East in Mumbai on Saturday night. Siddique was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he died. According to media reports, Siddique was hit by two-three bullets in the stomach in the fatal attack allegedly carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Mumbai Police has arrested two assailants in the case while a third assailant remains absconding.

Baba Siddique was a three-time MLA from Bandra-West and was also a Minister of State in Maharashtra. He was also the Chairman of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mumbai Division). Baba Siddiqui, who entered politics as a student leader, was elected MLA from Bandra-West in 1999, 2004 and 2009. He had close relations with big personalities of Bollywood film industry, due to which he often used to remain in news.