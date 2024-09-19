ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Moves Court Seeking Bail In Money Laundering Case

author img

By PTI

Published : 50 minutes ago

Updated : 1 minutes ago

AAP leader Satyendar Jain was produced before the court after the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier, he was taken into custody by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Moves Court Seeking Bail In Money Laundering Case
AAP leader Satyendar Jain (ANI)

New Delhi: Jailed former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Thursday moved a city court seeking bail in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked it to file its response to Jain's application by September 25, when the court will hear the matter.

Jain was produced before the court after the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier. The judge extended his custody further. He was taken into custody by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. It had lodged the case on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

New Delhi: Jailed former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Thursday moved a city court seeking bail in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked it to file its response to Jain's application by September 25, when the court will hear the matter.

Jain was produced before the court after the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier. The judge extended his custody further. He was taken into custody by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. It had lodged the case on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Last Updated : 1 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAP LEADER SATYENDAR JAINDL COURT SATYENDAR JAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.