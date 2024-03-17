Regular Bail Plea of AAP Leader Satyendar Jain: SC to Deliver Verdict on Monday

author img

By PTI

Published : 34 minutes ago

Regular Bail Plea of AAP Leader Satyendar Jain

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was arrested based on a CBI FIR registered in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on the regular bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal had reserved its judgement on January 17 after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate.

On December 14, 2023, the top court extended till January 8 the interim bail granted to Jain, a former minister in the AAP government, in the case on medical grounds. The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Jain on May 26, 2023, on medical grounds and it has been extended from time to time.

Jain has moved the apex court challenging the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case. The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

It had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain, who has denied these allegations, was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

Read More

  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Kejriwal Gets Ninth Summons From ED; Atishi Hits Back
  2. AAP Welcomes Lok Sabha Polls Announcement, Kejriwal Asks Public to Vote Against 'Dictatorship'

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.