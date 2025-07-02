AAP's Sanjeev Arora Resigns From Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: With the newly elected Ludhiana (West) MLA Sanjeev Arora resigning from Rajya Sabha, speculations are rife over the names of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders over his replacement.

Arora submitted his resignation to the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankad on Tuesday which has been accepted. With this a Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab has fallen vacant.

Arora won the recent by-poll on Ludhiana (West) assembly seat giving a boost to the AAP government in Punjab. He told Dhankad, “This is our victory in Punjab as we polled a greater number of votes than before. I want to bring about a change in Ludhiana. This is a victory for constructive development.” He thanked Dhankad for what he learnt as a Rajya Sabha member.

In the recently held by-poll the AAP got a boost with the victories of Arora in Ludhiana (West) and Gopal Italia in the Visavadar by-polls. The party had celebrated these wins at a function in Kapurthala House in Delhi on June 25. AAP’s national convener is on a visit to Gujarat on July 2.

Meanwhile, speculations are on over Arora’s replacement in the Rajya Sabha. There are many names doing the rounds including that of the party’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and also Kejriwal. The former Delhi Chief Minister has conveyed that the party will decide the candidature.

He has also stated that the victories in Gujarat and Punjab are a message that only AAP is capable of replacing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that while the people of Punjab have conveyed their happiness with the AAP government in the state, those in Gujarat want a change and see the AAP as an alternative.

“These by-polls were a semi-final for the 2027 Punjab assembly polls. If 2022 were a storm, those in 2027 will be a tornado,” he claimed.