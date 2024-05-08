ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended

By PTI

Published : May 8, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Judicial Custody Extended
Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court for the hearing on his bail application in the Delhi Excise Policy case

A Delhi court extended AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody until May 21 in a money laundering case related to an excise scam. Sisodia was arrested in March last year for alleged liquor policy irregularities.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till May 21 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on March 9 last year arrested the former deputy chief minister of Delhi in the liquor policy case. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). He is currently in judicial custody in both cases.

MANISH SISODIA JUDICIAL CUSTODYDELHI EXCISE SCAMMANISH SISODIA JUDICIAL CUSTODY

