Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to AAP Leader Manish Sisodia to Attend Niece's Wedding

By PTI

Published : 31 minutes ago

A Delhi court on Monday granted three-day interim bail to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in the alleged excise policy "scam", to attend his niece's wedding.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted three-day interim bail to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in the alleged excise policy "scam", to attend his niece's wedding. Special judge M K Nagpal granted the relief to Sisodia from February 13-15 in the corruption and money laundering cases being probed by the CBI and ED, respectively.

The CBI had arrested the former deputy chief minister on February 26, 2023 over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Following his arrest by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on March 9 from Tihar jail in a related money laundering case.

