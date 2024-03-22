Kejriwal's Family Placed Under 'House Arrest': AAP Leader Gopal Rai

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

AAP leader Gopal Rai on Friday said that he is not being allowed to meet Arvind Kejriwal's family. He claimed that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener's family has been placed under house arrest.

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai who visited Kejriwal's residence on Friday to meet his family claimed that he was not being allowed to enter. "I have been asked to wait. Kejriwal has been arrested. Nobody knows what state his family is in. His ailing parents are inside. Under which law have they been placed under house arrest?" he charged.

