AAP Announces End Of Indefinite Hunger Strike After Delhi Minister Atishi Shifted to ICU

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi's hunger strike over water crisis in the national capital came to an end after she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. The 43-year-old minister's blood pressure and sugar level dropped drastically, prompting her hospitalisation.

Atishi, who began her hunger strike on June 21 amidst Delhi's heatwave, demanded increased water supply from Haryana, accusing the BJP-ruled state of withholding 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water essential for nearly 28 lakh people in Delhi.

Atishi In ICU After Her Health Deteriorates Due To Indefinite Hunger Strike, Says Doc (ANI)

According to LNJP Hospital's Medical Director Suresh Kumar, Atishi was brought in during the early hours of the morning in a critical state, with dangerously low blood sugar levels and her sodium level was 127. She had refused initial hospitalisation but was later admitted as her condition continued to deteriorate.

Providing an update on her current condition, Kumar said, "Her vital parameters, including pulse, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and blood sugar have stabilised since admission. She is currently receiving oral fluids and is under observation."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a statement, highlighted that Atishi had lost approximately 2 kilograms within the first four days of her hunger strike.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena met with AAP leaders, including Atishi, to discuss the ongoing water crisis in the national capital. Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reportedly assured consideration of providing additional water to Delhi following the discussions.

The people of Delhi have been counting on water tankers to avail their daily requirements of water. Amid soaring temperatures, these scenes have become a daily occurrence in many areas of the national capital since the start of the summer season this year.