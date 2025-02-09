After Denting AAP In Delhi, Congress Looks At Tackling TMC In West Bengal

New Delhi: The Delhi assembly results have a message for the INDIA bloc allies, the Congress said a day after ensuring the defeat of ruling AAP in the national capital and noted it was now eyeing revival in TMC-ruled West Bengal.

“There is a message for the regional parties in the Delhi assembly election results. The Congress is keen to work with the regional parties to take on the BJP but the grand old party also needs to revive itself in the states. Whenever we plan to do that, the allies feel threatened and start behaving differently. That was the reason we decided to contest in Delhi with all our might. We may not have won any seat but we have improved our vote share in Delhi. Now, the Congress is keen to revive itself in West Bengal as there is a lot of scope to grow there,” AICC secretary in charge of West Bengal Assaf Ali Khan told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary accused the AAP and the TMC were playing the BJP’s game to keep the Congress at the margins and push the saffron party in Delhi and West Bengal.

“These two regional parties had been hand in glove with the BJP. Just like the AAP contributed to BJP’s growth in Delhi, the TMC created space for the saffron party in West Bengal by polarizing the electorate. In fact, the TMC vote banks once belonged to the Congress,” said Khan.

In the past, the AAP led by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the TMC led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had swept the previous assembly elections and been critical of the Congress saying the grand old party lacked aggression to defeat the BJP.

That was the reason why Mamata Banerjee refused to have any seat-sharing with the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections months after the grand old party helmed the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP. Earlier, Banerjee had refused to have a pre-poll agreement with the Congress in the 2021 assembly elections for the same reason.

In Delhi, the story was the same. The AAP, which had swept the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections joined hands with the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but when the alliance failed to click among the voters in Delhi, Kejriwal’s party was quick to announce that it wanted to go solo in the 2025 Delhi assembly polls.

“The Congress has a presence across several pockets of West Bengal. We are now on the streets taking up the issues affecting the people who need education and jobs and not religious slogans. We are also in the process of revamping the state unit. The TMC leaders are saying that the situation of Bengal is different from Delhi and they don’t need anybody to defeat the BJP. I just want to remind them that the AAP also used to make the same kind of claims in Delhi but has now realized its mistake,” West Bengal Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar told ETV Bharat.