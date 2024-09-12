ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Hopeful Of Kejriwal's Release, Waiting For SC Verdict On Friday: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said they are "hopeful" and are waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail.

Chadha, who was in Haryana, also appealed to voters to choose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the October 5 Assembly elections. The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy 'scam'.

According to the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict.