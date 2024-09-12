ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Hopeful Of Kejriwal's Release, Waiting For SC Verdict On Friday: Raghav Chadha

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is hopeful of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail and waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on it. Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on Kejriwal's petition seeking bail in the excise police scam on September 13.

AAP Hopeful Of Kejriwal's bail in the excise policy 'scam'.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha (ANI)

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said they are "hopeful" and are waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail.

Chadha, who was in Haryana, also appealed to voters to choose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the October 5 Assembly elections. The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy 'scam'.

According to the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict.

"We are very hopeful. We are waiting for tomorrow," Chadha told reporters. The apex court bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, had on September 5 reserved its verdict on the pleas.

Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case filed by the central agency. The AAP chief was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26.

Read More

  1. Excise Policy Corruption Case: SC to Deliver Verdict on Sep 13 on Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea
  2. Durgesh Pathak Granted Bail; CM Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Extended Until Sept 25 In CBI Case

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said they are "hopeful" and are waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail.

Chadha, who was in Haryana, also appealed to voters to choose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the October 5 Assembly elections. The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy 'scam'.

According to the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict.

"We are very hopeful. We are waiting for tomorrow," Chadha told reporters. The apex court bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, had on September 5 reserved its verdict on the pleas.

Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case filed by the central agency. The AAP chief was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26.

Read More

  1. Excise Policy Corruption Case: SC to Deliver Verdict on Sep 13 on Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea
  2. Durgesh Pathak Granted Bail; CM Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Extended Until Sept 25 In CBI Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARVIND KEJRIWALRAGHAV CHADHACBIAAM AADMI PARTY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.