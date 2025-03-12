ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Alliance With Congress': After Delhi Debacle, AAP Shifts Focus To Goa And Gujarat, To Skip Bihar Assembly Elections

New Delhi: After a crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are now introspecting on the strategy going forward. The party has made it clear that it will not contest the Bihar assembly elections, as plans are afoot to strengthen its presence in Goa and Gujarat ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

As per latest reports, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai has held meetings with party officials and workers twice at the party headquarters in Delhi, while AAP convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is in Punjab for Vipassana course. The party's second-in-command Manish Sisodia has just returned from the Vipassana meditation camp in Rajasthan. In such a scenario, all eyes are now on the party's next move.

With assembly elections in Bihar scheduled later this year, AAP's state convenor Gopal Rai has confirmed that the party will keep itself away from the elections. Meanwhile, Delhi LoP and former CM Atishi said the party has made up its mind to strengthen its organisation in Gujarat and Goa where party's presence was felt earlier. Following her return from Goa visit on March 10, Atishi stated firmly that the party would continue to focus on Goa and Gujarat and will stay away from elections to be held in Bihar this year.

No Alliance With Congress

Atishi further clarified that the party will not form an alliance with Congress or any other opposition party (INDIA Bloc) in the upcoming assembly elections. In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, AAP retained two seats and the legislators have remained with the party till date. While Congress had won 11 seats, many of its MLAs later joined BJP.