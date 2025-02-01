Big Wave Against AAP Over Its 'Ghapla', 'Ghuspaithiyon Ko Panah' And 'Ghotala' Sarkar: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Accusing the AAP of engaging in corruption and sheltering illegal immigrants, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Saturday there was a big wave against the party in Delhi as it is running a "3G" government of "Ghapla, Ghuspaithiyon ko panah, and Ghotala." He also asked people to vote the BJP to power and "I will come to take a holy dip with you in the Yamuna during the Chhath puja after two years".

Addressing a rally in the Mustafabad assembly constituency, Shah said the Aam Aadmi Party was running a "3G" government. "The first G stands for 'ghotale wali sarkar’ (a government that commits scams), the second G stands for 'Ghuspaithiyon ko panah dene wali sarkar' (a government that shelters intruders) and the third G stands for 'ghaple karne wali sarakar' (a government that indulges in corruption)," he said, in a veiled reference to illegal immigrants in the city.

With just four days to go for polling in the February 5 assembly elections, he sought to cash in on the proposals announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025-26, saying, "Prime Minister Modi has made 'purvanchalis' happy in this budget." "Modi ji has provided (in the budget) schemes worth crores of rupees for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He has freed the middle class from paying tax if they earn upto Rs 12 lakh annually," the home minister said.

"All gig workers including those working with Swiggy or doing delivery jobs for others (companies) will now register on the e-Shram portal. You will get free treatment. Modi ji has made such an arrangement," Shah added, referring to the social security scheme for gig workers announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget presented on Saturday.

Shah claimed that there is a "big wave" against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi in these elections and its leaders are aware of it. "People are going to sweep the AAP out with a 'jhadoo' (broom, which is also the AAP's poll symbol) this time... It's because they know there is a 3G government in Delhi," he told the gathering.

The senior BJP leader was campaigning for his party candidate Mohan Singh Bisht, contesting from Mustafabad assembly seat. Shah alleged that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal did not fulfill the promises he made to the people . "The AAP is a party which betrays people and makes false promises. On the contrary, the BJP and our leader Modi ji do what they say," he added.

The time has come to free Delhi from this "AAP-da" (disaster), liquor mafia, scams and root out 'kattar beimaans' (outright dishonest), Shah said as he appealed to the people to give their mandate to the BJP for the development of the city. "Don't be lazy even a bit or else those responsible for (Delhi) riots will return after getting elected... You have to decide whether you want those who threw Delhi into riots or those who saved (the city)," the home minister told the gathering.

Later, Shah also held a roadshow in Rohtash Nagar and addressed a public meeting in Karawal Nagar, campaigning for BJP candidates Jitendra Mahajan and Kapil Mishra contesting from these assembly seats respectively. Addressing the public meeting in Karawal Nagar, Shah alleged that Kejriwal has "deceived" all 'purvanchalis' and people from Uttarakhand living in Delhi by not fulfilling his promise of cleaning the Yamuna river.

"He had said he would clean Yamuna. He did not make any effort, nor did he let us do anything for cleaning the river. Yamuna is so dirty.. Make a BJP government, I will come to take a holy dip with you in Yamuna during Chhath puja after two years." He also targeted Kejriwal on the 'Sheesh Mahal' scam and other cases of alleged corruption during the AAP's rule in Delhi, and claimed the former chief minister is set to be defeated by the BJP candidate in the New Delhi assembly seat. "Time up for your lies, Kerjiwal ji. The AAP-da is set to be ousted on February 8," he said.