AAP Demands L-G V K Saxena's Resignation Over Delhi's 'Deteriorating' Law-And-Order Situation

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of interfering in the work of its government, claiming the law-and-order situation in states governed by the BJP is in a poor condition.

AAP Demands L-G V K Saxena's Resignation Over Delhi's 'Deteriorating' Law-And-Order Situation
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded the resignation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the "deteriorating" law-and-order situation in the national capital. There was no immediate reaction from the L-G office.

At a press conference, AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said there was an incident of firing outside a club in Seemapuri in the early hours of Saturday.

"There have been incidents earlier too. A senior citizen was murdered in Jangpura in a robbery bid. A jewellery store was burgled in Jangpura. The law-and-order situation under the BJP-led Centre and the L-G is deteriorating," she charged. Kakkar claimed the law-and-order situation in states governed by the BJP is in a bad condition.

"Law and order in Delhi comes under the Centre and L-G. In such a situation, does he (V K Saxena) have a right to continue in his post? He should resign," she said. The AAP leader also accused the L-G of interfering in the work of the Delhi government and questioned the steps taken by him for police reforms.

