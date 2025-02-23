12,000 Contract Employees Of Delhi Municipal Corporation Will Be 'Regularised': AAP Announces Ahead of Assembly Session

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi made an important announcement on Sunday, saying that our government is going to take a historic step in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). About 12,000 temporary employees will be made permanent in the MCD House meeting to be held on February 25th, she said.

This will be the biggest decision to make such a large number of employees permanent in one go.

Atishi also clarified that this decision will include sanitation workers, gardeners, beldars, teachers, engineering department employees and domestic breeding checkers who check for malaria. She said that Aam Aadmi Party is firm on its promise of making temporary employees permanent.

She said that ever since AAP came to power in MCD, continuous efforts have been made to provide permanent employment to employees. In Punjab, our government has regularized teachers working on contract, she said.

25 February a landmark day: Atishi stressed that the 25th of February will be a landmark day in the history of MCD and this will be the first time in the history of the country, that 12,000 contract employees will be made permanent in a single decision. Municipal Corporation Mayor Mahesh Khichi also supported this decision, she said, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party fulfils whatever promises it makes. In the last 2 years, our government has made 4,500 employees permanent and now on the 25th of February, 12,000 more employees will be given permanent employment, she added.

Atishi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the BJP government is looking for excuses to back out from its promises. She said that in 2015, Delhi's budget was Rs 30,000 crore, which increased to Rs 77,000 crore during the 10-year tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party. She challenged the BJP and said that if they have the courage, then BJP should give an example of any of its states where the budget has increased by two and a half times in 10 years.

Atishi also claimed, "According to the CAG report of 2022, the Delhi government is the only government in the country that has maintained fiscal strength from 2015 till date."