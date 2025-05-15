AAP Delegation Led By Kejriwal Meets Top ECI Officials

New Delhi: Top officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) held an interaction with the delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Thursday.

The meeting was convened by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the Nirvachan Sadan, in continuation of the interactions being held by the ECI with presidents of different national and state political parties.

The AAP delegation, including senior party leaders Raghav Chadha, ND Gupta, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Pankaj Gupta, was led by its national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The ECI said these interactions provide for a long-felt need for constructive discussions, which enable national and state party chiefs to share their suggestions and concerns directly.

The initiative aligns with the commission's broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process by the existing legal framework with all stakeholders, it said. The poll body also informed that a total of 4,719 all-party meetings have been conducted, including 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOS and 3,879 by EROs, engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties.

Earlier, the ECI had met with the delegations of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and National People's Party (NPP). The BJP delegation was led by its national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, the BSP by its supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, the CPI(M) MA Baby and the NPP by its chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

It may be mentioned here that the ECI had earlier said political parties and their authorised representatives, such as polling agents, Booth Level Agents (BLAs), election agents and counting agents, have specific roles to play in the electoral processes, including the conduct of polls.