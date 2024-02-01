AAP Councillor Moves SC against HC Order Declining a Stay on Chandigarh Mayor Election

Loading...

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

A day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court declined a stay on Chandigarh mayor election and listed it for hearing three weeks later, AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar moved Supreme Court. Kumar has challenged the high court's order at Supreme Court on Thursday.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Kuldeep Kumar has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order, which refused to grant a stay on election result in which a BJP candidate was declared as mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The high court on Wednesday, on Kumar’s petition alleging fraud in BJP’s win and forgery in rejection of the eight votes, only issued notice and listed the matter for hearing after three weeks. BJP’s Manoj Sonkar was elected as the mayor on Tuesday after he bagged 16 votes against the 12 votes received by the Congress-AAP candidate Kumar. Eight votes were rejected in the process as invalid.

After the high court hearing, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had said the party will move the top court for an early hearing in the matter. Mann had termed the Chandigarh mayoral election "an example of murder of democracy". He said that the incident can be seen in the video and there was nothing more for the administration to inform in its report.

In his plea to high court, Kumar had sought a direction for fresh election in a free and fair manner under the supervision of a retired high court judge. The petition alleged that in complete departure of the practice and rules, the presiding officer refused to allow the nominees of parties to monitor the counting of votes.

Kumar moved the apex court today.

