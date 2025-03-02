AAP Corners BJP Over Election Promises, Demands Rs 2,500 For Women In Delhi

New Delhi: After the BJP formed the government in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is asking when the promises made during the elections will be fulfilled. AAP's chief spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, reminded the BJP of its commitment and questioned when Rs 2,500 would be deposited into the accounts of women. She said the BJP must keep its promise.

Priyanka Kakkar said, "The BJP wants to take money from Delhi’s treasury for itself, but AAP won’t let this happen. They promised to give Rs 2,500 to women and free gas cylinders on Holi and Diwali. Now, they must keep their word. I also ask CM Rekha Gupta to cancel the entry fee for parks immediately."

She further accused the BJP of misleading the public, saying, "A dangerous plan to exploit the people of Delhi has commenced. After assuming office, the BJP government falsely claimed that Delhi’s treasury was empty. Now, they have imposed entry fees in parks, which is unjustified."

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also challenged the BJP government, stating, "The first cabinet of the Delhi government has been formed. PM Modi had guaranteed that if the BJP came to power in Delhi, women would receive an honorarium of Rs 2,500. I urge CM Rekha Gupta not to turn PM Modi’s guarantee into a mere election gimmick. The first cabinet meeting has been convened, and now, with International Women's Day on March 8, I hope Rekha Gupta will ensure Rs 2,500 is deposited into the accounts of Delhi’s women on that day."

He further stated, "It is promising that the government is preparing for the March 8 event, but PM Modi has already announced this scheme. If Rekha Gupta wishes to increase the amount to Rs 5,000, she is welcome to do so. However, she must ensure that PM Modi’s original guarantee of Rs 2,500 is fulfilled without delay."

