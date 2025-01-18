ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal's Car Allegedly Attacked With Stones During Campaign in New Delhi Constituency

Leaders of AAP and BJP are engaged in a war of words after Kejriwal's car was allegedly attacked with stones during his campaigning.

AAP Claims Kejriwal's Car Attacked With Stones During Campaigning For Delhi Polls
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Updated : Jan 18, 2025, 5:47 PM IST

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national party convenor Arvind Kejriwal's car was allegedly attacked with stones on Saturday during the Assembly election campaigning here in the New Delhi constituency from where he is contesting.

Several persons showed black flags to Kejriwal during his electioneering in this constituency, which has become a keenly contested seat this time. Some people shouted slogans of Kejriwal Hai-Hai. After this, the driver of Arvind Kejriwal's car increased the speed of the vehicle, in which two people got injured. Now the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have picked up a wordy duel on this issue. However, Delhi Police has denied the incident of stone pelting.

BJP candidate and former MP Pravesh Verma said that the people who were hit by Kejriwal's car were common people and an attempt was made to crush them. While attacking the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party said that the BJP has been panicky due to the fear of defeat. The AAP leaders accused BJP candidate Pravesh Verma of using his goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones while he was campaigning and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign.

BJP candidate Pravesh Verma said that Arvind Kejriwal's car hit two youths and the public was asking questions on this. Both of them have been taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Due to fear of defeat, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders have forgotten the value of people's lives, said Pravesh Verma who visited Lady Hardinge Hospital and met the injured.

The New Delhi Assembly constituency is counted among the high-profile assembly seats of Delhi. BJP has fielded Pravesh Verma from this seat. Sandeep Dixit is also in the fray on the Congress ticket. Voting for the assembly elections will be held on February 5. The leaders of the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders are putting in all their efforts to ensure victory in this seat.

Read More:

1. RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjay Roy Found Guilty

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national party convenor Arvind Kejriwal's car was allegedly attacked with stones on Saturday during the Assembly election campaigning here in the New Delhi constituency from where he is contesting.

Several persons showed black flags to Kejriwal during his electioneering in this constituency, which has become a keenly contested seat this time. Some people shouted slogans of Kejriwal Hai-Hai. After this, the driver of Arvind Kejriwal's car increased the speed of the vehicle, in which two people got injured. Now the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have picked up a wordy duel on this issue. However, Delhi Police has denied the incident of stone pelting.

BJP candidate and former MP Pravesh Verma said that the people who were hit by Kejriwal's car were common people and an attempt was made to crush them. While attacking the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party said that the BJP has been panicky due to the fear of defeat. The AAP leaders accused BJP candidate Pravesh Verma of using his goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones while he was campaigning and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign.

BJP candidate Pravesh Verma said that Arvind Kejriwal's car hit two youths and the public was asking questions on this. Both of them have been taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Due to fear of defeat, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders have forgotten the value of people's lives, said Pravesh Verma who visited Lady Hardinge Hospital and met the injured.

The New Delhi Assembly constituency is counted among the high-profile assembly seats of Delhi. BJP has fielded Pravesh Verma from this seat. Sandeep Dixit is also in the fray on the Congress ticket. Voting for the assembly elections will be held on February 5. The leaders of the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders are putting in all their efforts to ensure victory in this seat.

Read More:

1. RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjay Roy Found Guilty

Last Updated : Jan 18, 2025, 5:47 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAP CHIEF ARVIND KEJRIWALDELHI ASSEMBLY POLLSKEJRIWAL CAR ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.