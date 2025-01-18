Kejriwal's Car Allegedly Attacked With Stones During Campaign in New Delhi Constituency

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national party convenor Arvind Kejriwal's car was allegedly attacked with stones on Saturday during the Assembly election campaigning here in the New Delhi constituency from where he is contesting.

Several persons showed black flags to Kejriwal during his electioneering in this constituency, which has become a keenly contested seat this time. Some people shouted slogans of Kejriwal Hai-Hai. After this, the driver of Arvind Kejriwal's car increased the speed of the vehicle, in which two people got injured. Now the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have picked up a wordy duel on this issue. However, Delhi Police has denied the incident of stone pelting.

BJP candidate and former MP Pravesh Verma said that the people who were hit by Kejriwal's car were common people and an attempt was made to crush them. While attacking the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party said that the BJP has been panicky due to the fear of defeat. The AAP leaders accused BJP candidate Pravesh Verma of using his goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones while he was campaigning and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign.

BJP candidate Pravesh Verma said that Arvind Kejriwal's car hit two youths and the public was asking questions on this. Both of them have been taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Due to fear of defeat, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders have forgotten the value of people's lives, said Pravesh Verma who visited Lady Hardinge Hospital and met the injured.

The New Delhi Assembly constituency is counted among the high-profile assembly seats of Delhi. BJP has fielded Pravesh Verma from this seat. Sandeep Dixit is also in the fray on the Congress ticket. Voting for the assembly elections will be held on February 5. The leaders of the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders are putting in all their efforts to ensure victory in this seat.