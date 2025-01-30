ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Claims EC Team At Punjab CM Mann's Residence In Delhi For Search

A team of EC officials was present at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Kapurthala House to search the premises, AAP claimed.

AAP Claims EC Team At Punjab CM Mann's Residence In Delhi For Search
Delhi CM Atishi (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 5:33 PM IST

Updated : Jan 30, 2025, 5:47 PM IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that a team of Election Commission (EC) officials reached Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Kapurthala House residence in Delhi for a search.

A team of Election Commission (EC) officials was present at Mann's Kapurthala House to conduct a search at the premises, the AAP said in a statement. The development comes a day after a private vehicle bearing the "Punjab government" sticker and registration number of the state was seized by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has registered a case after the vehicle parked near the Punjab Bhawan was found loaded with liquor, cash and election publicity materials of the AAP.

Delhi Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi lashed out at the BJP saying the people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to them on February 5. In a post on X, Atishi said, "Delhi Police has reached to raid Bhagwant Mann house ji's house in Delhi. BJP people are distributing money, shoes, bedsheets in broad daylight - that is not visible. Instead, they go to raid the residence of an elected Chief Minister. Wow BJP! The people of Delhi will give their answer on the 5th."

Voting for the Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8. There are 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. The AAP has been in power for a decade and is aiming to retain power in the national capital. The BJP and the Congress is hoping to snatch the power from AAM led by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that a team of Election Commission (EC) officials reached Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Kapurthala House residence in Delhi for a search.

A team of Election Commission (EC) officials was present at Mann's Kapurthala House to conduct a search at the premises, the AAP said in a statement. The development comes a day after a private vehicle bearing the "Punjab government" sticker and registration number of the state was seized by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has registered a case after the vehicle parked near the Punjab Bhawan was found loaded with liquor, cash and election publicity materials of the AAP.

Delhi Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi lashed out at the BJP saying the people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to them on February 5. In a post on X, Atishi said, "Delhi Police has reached to raid Bhagwant Mann house ji's house in Delhi. BJP people are distributing money, shoes, bedsheets in broad daylight - that is not visible. Instead, they go to raid the residence of an elected Chief Minister. Wow BJP! The people of Delhi will give their answer on the 5th."

Voting for the Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8. There are 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. The AAP has been in power for a decade and is aiming to retain power in the national capital. The BJP and the Congress is hoping to snatch the power from AAM led by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2025, 5:47 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJAB CHIEF MINISTER BHAGWANT MANNEC TEAM AT PUNJAB CM MANN RESIDENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.