AAP Accuses Congress Of Colluding With BJP For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, a war of words erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. In a press conference on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi targeted Congress, accusing the party of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defeat AAP in the upcoming elections.

Atishi claimed that reliable sources had informed her that the BJP was funding the election campaigns of Congress candidates Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri. "We have received information from reliable sources that the BJP is funding the elections of Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri. Congress had fielded Sandeep Dixit against Kejriwal from New Delhi and Farhad Suri against Manish Sisodia from Jangpura," Atishi said.

She further questioned Congress' stance on AAP, stating, "If Congress has a problem with AAP, then why did it form an alliance with us in the Lok Sabha?

The Chief Minister accused Congress of agreeing with the BJP to defeat AAP in Delhi. "It has become clear from the actions of Congress that the party has made some agreement with BJP for Delhi elections," Atishi added.

She also criticised senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, saying, "Yesterday senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said that Arvind Kejriwal is a traitor. I want to ask the Congress party whether they have ever levelled the same allegations against any BJP leader. No. But today Congress is accusing Kejriwal of being a traitor."

Atishi also pointed out that Congress filed an FIR against her and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Congress filed an FIR against me and Arvind Kejriwal yesterday, why? Has Congress ever filed any FIR against any BJP leader?" she asked, further asserting that the funding for Congress candidates was coming from the BJP.

Sanjay Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, echoed Atishi's allegations, accusing Congress of working at the behest of BJP. Singh stated, "Congress is doing everything in Delhi that can benefit BJP." He also took a dig at Maken's comments, adding, "On Wednesday, Ajay Maken called AAP leader and Delhi's most popular leader Kejriwal anti-national. To date, Maken has not called any BJP leader anti-national."