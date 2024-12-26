ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Accuses Congress Of Colluding With BJP For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi CM Atishi claims Congress and BJP have an agreement to defeat AAP in the upcoming assembly elections, demanding action against Congress leader Ajay Maken.

Delhi CM Atishi claims Congress and BJP have an agreement to defeat AAP in the upcoming elections, demanding action against Congress leader Ajay Maken.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 60 minutes ago

Updated : 50 minutes ago

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, a war of words erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. In a press conference on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi targeted Congress, accusing the party of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defeat AAP in the upcoming elections.

Atishi claimed that reliable sources had informed her that the BJP was funding the election campaigns of Congress candidates Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri. "We have received information from reliable sources that the BJP is funding the elections of Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri. Congress had fielded Sandeep Dixit against Kejriwal from New Delhi and Farhad Suri against Manish Sisodia from Jangpura," Atishi said.

She further questioned Congress' stance on AAP, stating, "If Congress has a problem with AAP, then why did it form an alliance with us in the Lok Sabha?

The Chief Minister accused Congress of agreeing with the BJP to defeat AAP in Delhi. "It has become clear from the actions of Congress that the party has made some agreement with BJP for Delhi elections," Atishi added.

She also criticised senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, saying, "Yesterday senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said that Arvind Kejriwal is a traitor. I want to ask the Congress party whether they have ever levelled the same allegations against any BJP leader. No. But today Congress is accusing Kejriwal of being a traitor."

Atishi also pointed out that Congress filed an FIR against her and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Congress filed an FIR against me and Arvind Kejriwal yesterday, why? Has Congress ever filed any FIR against any BJP leader?" she asked, further asserting that the funding for Congress candidates was coming from the BJP.

Sanjay Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, echoed Atishi's allegations, accusing Congress of working at the behest of BJP. Singh stated, "Congress is doing everything in Delhi that can benefit BJP." He also took a dig at Maken's comments, adding, "On Wednesday, Ajay Maken called AAP leader and Delhi's most popular leader Kejriwal anti-national. To date, Maken has not called any BJP leader anti-national."

AAP gave Congress 24 hours to take action against Ajay Maken. "If the leaders of the Delhi Pradesh Congress are not under the control of senior Congress leaders and the national unit, then action should be taken against them," said Sanjay Singh.

Read More

  1. Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Trying To Undermine AAP's Promised Schemes Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls
  2. Delhi Govt Departments Distance Themselves From AAP's Promised Schemes, Ask People Not To Share Personal Details

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, a war of words erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. In a press conference on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi targeted Congress, accusing the party of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defeat AAP in the upcoming elections.

Atishi claimed that reliable sources had informed her that the BJP was funding the election campaigns of Congress candidates Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri. "We have received information from reliable sources that the BJP is funding the elections of Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri. Congress had fielded Sandeep Dixit against Kejriwal from New Delhi and Farhad Suri against Manish Sisodia from Jangpura," Atishi said.

She further questioned Congress' stance on AAP, stating, "If Congress has a problem with AAP, then why did it form an alliance with us in the Lok Sabha?

The Chief Minister accused Congress of agreeing with the BJP to defeat AAP in Delhi. "It has become clear from the actions of Congress that the party has made some agreement with BJP for Delhi elections," Atishi added.

She also criticised senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, saying, "Yesterday senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said that Arvind Kejriwal is a traitor. I want to ask the Congress party whether they have ever levelled the same allegations against any BJP leader. No. But today Congress is accusing Kejriwal of being a traitor."

Atishi also pointed out that Congress filed an FIR against her and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Congress filed an FIR against me and Arvind Kejriwal yesterday, why? Has Congress ever filed any FIR against any BJP leader?" she asked, further asserting that the funding for Congress candidates was coming from the BJP.

Sanjay Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, echoed Atishi's allegations, accusing Congress of working at the behest of BJP. Singh stated, "Congress is doing everything in Delhi that can benefit BJP." He also took a dig at Maken's comments, adding, "On Wednesday, Ajay Maken called AAP leader and Delhi's most popular leader Kejriwal anti-national. To date, Maken has not called any BJP leader anti-national."

AAP gave Congress 24 hours to take action against Ajay Maken. "If the leaders of the Delhi Pradesh Congress are not under the control of senior Congress leaders and the national unit, then action should be taken against them," said Sanjay Singh.

Read More

  1. Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Trying To Undermine AAP's Promised Schemes Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls
  2. Delhi Govt Departments Distance Themselves From AAP's Promised Schemes, Ask People Not To Share Personal Details
Last Updated : 50 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAP ATTACK ON AJAY MAKENAAP CONGRESS CONTROVERSYKEJRIWAL FRAUD CASE FIRAAP ON CONGRESS BJP IN POLLSDELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.