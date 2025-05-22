ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Appoints In-Charges For Nine States, One UT

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appointed in-charges (Prabharis) for nine states and one Union Territory. Dr. Sandeep Pathak, the party's National Organisation General Secretary, announced the appointments. Following their defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, AAP has been consistently working to strengthen its organisation.

The AAP’s announcement also stated the appointment of senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey as the party's Overseas Coordinator. Pandey will manage the party's activities abroad and maintain communication with the Indian diaspora. Additionally, he has been named 'Sah Prabhari' (co-in-charge) for Uttar Pradesh, along with Vishesh Ravi, Anil Jha and Surendra Kumar.

Jitender Singh Tomar has been appointed in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, Rajesh Gupta for Karnataka, Rituraj Govind for Himachal Pradesh, Mahendra Yadav for Uttarakhand, Dheeraj Tokas for Rajasthan, Prakash Jarwal for Maharashtra, Priyanka Kakkar for Telangana, Shelly Oberoi for Kerala, Pankaj Singh for Tamil Nadu, and Prabhakar Gaur for Ladakh.