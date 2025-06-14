AAP Alleges BJP-Congress Collusion Over Rs 44 Cr Donation In Delhi Elections

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday once again accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress of working together to defeat AAP in the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Dhanda said donation records released by the Election Commission pointed towards serious wrongdoing by the Congress party in its funding.

“During the Delhi elections, the Congress party received Rs 44 crore in cash donations, while the BJP, which rules at the Centre, received none. AAP, which was in power in Delhi, got only Rs 2,000 in cash,” Dhanda said.

“The large donation to Congress, despite expectations that it wouldn’t win any seats, suggests a secret understanding between the BJP and Congress,” he alleged.

“Who gave this money to a party that was not even in the race?” Dhanda asked.

According to him, the documents show that “BJP is helping Congress win elections, and in return, Congress protects BJP leaders from corruption probes.”

“If such a donation had gone to AAP, central agencies like the CBI and ED would have launched investigations,” he claimed. “This clearly shows BJP and Congress were working together. The people of Delhi knew the real fight was between AAP and BJP. Then why did Congress receive Rs 44 crore?” he added.

In response to the fresh allegations of collusion, neither the BJP nor the Congress has responded.