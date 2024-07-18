Aam Aadmi Party To Contest All 90 Assembly Seats In Haryana

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its decision to contest all 90 assembly seats in the upcoming Haryana elections. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, speaking in Chandigarh, highlighted AAP's governance in Delhi and Punjab and expressed confidence in bringing similar development to Haryana. Mann noted that the people of Haryana have been asking AAP to contest due to dissatisfaction with the existing political parties.

He criticised the BJP's decade-long governance in Haryana, calling it a "stronghold of extortion" and highlighting issues such as corruption, the treatment of farmers, and the controversial Agneepath scheme, which he demanded be withdrawn Mann emphasised AAP's achievements in providing jobs without corruption and improving the education system in Delhi and Punjab, promising similar changes for Haryana with the slogan "Ab Laayenge Kejriwal."

Mann also pointed out that AAP has become an important national party, securing 14 per cent votes in Gujarat and gaining representation in Gujarat and Goa. AAP currently governs two states, Delhi and Punjab.

The alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in Haryana has come to an end. During the Lok Sabha elections, the two parties contested under the India alliance, dividing the ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana 9-1, with AAP securing the Kurukshetra seat. However, AAP candidate Sushil Gupta faced defeat in that constituency. For the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, both AAP and Congress will now contest independently on all 90 seats.

Mann's announcement marks a significant move for AAP as it aims to expand its influence and bring its model of governance to Haryana, leveraging its success in other states to garner support and challenge the existing political landscape.