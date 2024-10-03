Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's New Home Finalised, Likely To Relocate In 2 Days

New Delhi: After resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi on September 17, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will vacate his Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines residence in two days and relocate to a new house.

AAP members said he will be relocating to a bungalow at 5, Ferozshah Road, which is currently allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. Speculations about his relocation sparked after Kejriwal announced that he would be quitting his Civil Lines residence as soon as Navratri commenced.

“Kejriwal will leave the official CM residence in the next 1-2 days, as a house has been finalised for him and his family,” the party said in a statement.

As per sources, Mittal had himself extended the offer for Kejriwal to move to his residence. Earlier, the party stated, "Arvind Kejriwal is looking for a property which is a dispute and there is no problem in living there."

Stating the fact that Kejriwal is the head of a national park, the AAP earlier had asked the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to allot the ex-Delhi CM a residential area. AAP sources said they received no response from the Union ministry yet.

"Many MLAs, councillors, party workers and common people are offering them their houses to the AAP Chief," AAP added in the statement.

Kejriwal resigned from the Delhi CM's post last month announcing that he would return to the post only if he gets a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025. Atishi took oath as the Delhi CM on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by Kejriwal.

Since his resignation, Kejriwal has been campaigning in Haryana, where the AAP is contesting 89 out of 90 seats in the assembly elections.

