ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's New Home Finalised, Likely To Relocate In 2 Days

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the Chief Minister's residence and move to Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal's bungalow at 5, Ferozshah Road in two days, the party said in a statement. The former Delhi Chief Minister, after resigning from his post last month had announced vacating his Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines residence during Navratri, which begins today.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

New Delhi: After resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi on September 17, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will vacate his Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines residence in two days and relocate to a new house.

AAP members said he will be relocating to a bungalow at 5, Ferozshah Road, which is currently allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. Speculations about his relocation sparked after Kejriwal announced that he would be quitting his Civil Lines residence as soon as Navratri commenced.

“Kejriwal will leave the official CM residence in the next 1-2 days, as a house has been finalised for him and his family,” the party said in a statement.

As per sources, Mittal had himself extended the offer for Kejriwal to move to his residence. Earlier, the party stated, "Arvind Kejriwal is looking for a property which is a dispute and there is no problem in living there."

Stating the fact that Kejriwal is the head of a national park, the AAP earlier had asked the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to allot the ex-Delhi CM a residential area. AAP sources said they received no response from the Union ministry yet.

"Many MLAs, councillors, party workers and common people are offering them their houses to the AAP Chief," AAP added in the statement.

Kejriwal resigned from the Delhi CM's post last month announcing that he would return to the post only if he gets a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025. Atishi took oath as the Delhi CM on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by Kejriwal.

Since his resignation, Kejriwal has been campaigning in Haryana, where the AAP is contesting 89 out of 90 seats in the assembly elections.

Read More:

  1. Kejriwal Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Highlights AAP's Commitment To Bapu's Vision
  2. SC Issues Notices On Delhi CM Atishi, Kejriwal's Plea In Defamation Case
  3. Defamation Case: SC To Hear Atishi, Kejriwal's Plea On September 30

New Delhi: After resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi on September 17, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will vacate his Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines residence in two days and relocate to a new house.

AAP members said he will be relocating to a bungalow at 5, Ferozshah Road, which is currently allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. Speculations about his relocation sparked after Kejriwal announced that he would be quitting his Civil Lines residence as soon as Navratri commenced.

“Kejriwal will leave the official CM residence in the next 1-2 days, as a house has been finalised for him and his family,” the party said in a statement.

As per sources, Mittal had himself extended the offer for Kejriwal to move to his residence. Earlier, the party stated, "Arvind Kejriwal is looking for a property which is a dispute and there is no problem in living there."

Stating the fact that Kejriwal is the head of a national park, the AAP earlier had asked the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to allot the ex-Delhi CM a residential area. AAP sources said they received no response from the Union ministry yet.

"Many MLAs, councillors, party workers and common people are offering them their houses to the AAP Chief," AAP added in the statement.

Kejriwal resigned from the Delhi CM's post last month announcing that he would return to the post only if he gets a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025. Atishi took oath as the Delhi CM on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by Kejriwal.

Since his resignation, Kejriwal has been campaigning in Haryana, where the AAP is contesting 89 out of 90 seats in the assembly elections.

Read More:

  1. Kejriwal Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Highlights AAP's Commitment To Bapu's Vision
  2. SC Issues Notices On Delhi CM Atishi, Kejriwal's Plea In Defamation Case
  3. Defamation Case: SC To Hear Atishi, Kejriwal's Plea On September 30

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARVIND KEJRIWAL ASHOK MITTALNEW HOUSE OF ARVIND KEJRIWALARVIND KEJRIWAL NEW HOUSEARVIND KEJRIWALARVIND KEJRIWAL NEW HOUSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.